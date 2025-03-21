Computacenter (LON:CCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Computacenter (LON:CCC – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 161.50 ($2.09) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Computacenter had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 17.61%.

Computacenter Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of CCC stock traded down GBX 24 ($0.31) on Friday, hitting GBX 2,600 ($33.71). 9,393,598 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,024,246. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.31. Computacenter has a one year low of GBX 2,020 ($26.19) and a one year high of GBX 3,004 ($38.95). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,232.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,286.03. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 0.71.

Computacenter Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 474 ($6.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from Computacenter’s previous dividend of $23.30. Computacenter’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 2,425 ($31.44) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 3,400 ($44.09) price objective on shares of Computacenter in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Computacenter Company Profile

Computacenter is a leading independent technology and services provider, trusted by large corporate and public sector organisations.

We are a responsible business that believes in winning together for our people and our planet. We help our customers to Source, Transform and Manage their technology infrastructure to deliver digital transformation, enabling people and their business.

