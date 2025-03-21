Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $15.78 Million Stock Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Free Report) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,399 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $15,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. First County Bank CT increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.2% during the third quarter. First County Bank CT now owns 422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 4.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 324 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. now owns 814 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $573,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 788 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,794 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,002,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on URI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on United Rentals from $940.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut their target price on United Rentals from $1,004.00 to $974.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $956.00 target price (down previously from $963.00) on shares of United Rentals in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on United Rentals from $775.00 to $765.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised United Rentals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $658.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, United Rentals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.00.

United Rentals Stock Up 0.7 %

URI stock opened at $631.14 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $41.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.76. United Rentals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $585.27 and a fifty-two week high of $896.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $697.25 and a 200-day moving average of $757.17.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The construction company reported $11.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.65 by ($0.06). United Rentals had a return on equity of 34.21% and a net margin of 16.78%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Rentals, Inc. will post 44.8 earnings per share for the current year.

United Rentals Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $1.79 per share. This is a boost from United Rentals’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.63. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $7.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. United Rentals’s dividend payout ratio is 18.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William E. Grace sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total transaction of $701,910.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,128. This represents a 13.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Rentals Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

