Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Shares Sold by Blueshift Asset Management LLC

Blueshift Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,767 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 3,116 shares during the period. Blueshift Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $456,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in Workday by 452.6% in the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 105 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Workday in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Workday by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 145 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Workday alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WDAY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BNP Paribas raised Workday to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of Workday in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Workday from $270.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Workday from $287.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Workday from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.36.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workday

In other news, major shareholder David A. Duffield sold 56,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.75, for a total transaction of $14,658,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,000 shares in the company, valued at $45,021,000. This trade represents a 24.56 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.33, for a total value of $1,809,975.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,099,750. This represents a 9.09 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,001 shares of company stock valued at $120,614,400 over the last three months. 20.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workday Price Performance

WDAY stock opened at $250.47 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $256.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $255.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Workday, Inc. has a 52-week low of $199.81 and a 52-week high of $294.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.38.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.75 by ($1.27). Workday had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 6.13%. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.18 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Workday, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Workday Profile

(Free Report)

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.