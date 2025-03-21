Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG) Raises Dividend to GBX 74.80 Per Share

Judges Scientific plc (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Wednesday, March 19th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 74.80 ($0.97) per share on Friday, July 11th. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 12th. This is a 151.9% increase from Judges Scientific’s previous dividend of $29.70. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Judges Scientific Stock Up 1.1 %
Shares of JDG stock opened at GBX 7,477.77 ($96.96) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £490.93 million, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.83. Judges Scientific has a 52 week low of GBX 6,760 ($87.66) and a 52 week high of £122.50 ($158.84). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 7,487.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 8,655.26.
Judges Scientific (LON:JDG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The company reported GBX 283.40 ($3.67) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Judges Scientific had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 17.56%. Analysts predict that Judges Scientific will post 402.5824271 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Judges Scientific Company Profile
Judges Scientific plc (AIM: JDG), is a group focused on acquiring and developing companies in the scientific instrument sector. The Group now consists of 22 businesses acquired since 2005.
The acquired companies are primarily UK-based with products sold worldwide to a diverse range of markets including: higher education institutions, scientific research facilities, manufacturers and regulatory authorities.
