Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. Has $14.53 Million Stock Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 206,717 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,099 shares during the period. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $14,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hopwood Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Financial Life Planners bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $33,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of IEFA stock opened at $78.03 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $74.83 and a 200-day moving average of $74.35. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $68.74 and a one year high of $78.95. The company has a market cap of $131.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 0.88.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

