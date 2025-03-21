Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS trimmed its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 289,728 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 8,394 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $17,471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 1,110.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Financial Life Planners purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $64.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $66.67.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $49.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.71. The stock has a market cap of $66.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.14, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.27. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.55 and a 12-month high of $69.26.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 42.92% and a net margin of 13.56%. On average, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

