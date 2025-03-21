The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Acquired by 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.

1620 Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 1.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,882 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. TJX Companies accounts for approximately 1.7% of 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $2,281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 12,178 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,471,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in TJX Companies by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Antonelli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $249,000. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 109,674 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $13,250,000 after purchasing an additional 612 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in TJX Companies by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 251,440 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $30,376,000 after purchasing an additional 10,805 shares during the period. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE TJX opened at $116.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $120.13. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.35 and a twelve month high of $128.00. The stock has a market cap of $130.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.32, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.24 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 61.82%. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TJX. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on TJX Companies from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 target price on shares of TJX Companies in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their target price on TJX Companies from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim upped their target price on TJX Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.06.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 23,428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.03, for a total value of $2,882,346.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 484,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,569,772.67. This trade represents a 4.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alan M. Bennett sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.53, for a total transaction of $988,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

