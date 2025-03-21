Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB) Shares Acquired by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report) by 197.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 215,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 142,777 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $4,882,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHB. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 17,756.0% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 23,155,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,012,000 after purchasing an additional 23,025,564 shares during the period. Rebalance LLC increased its holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 199.9% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 11,471,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,392,000 after buying an additional 7,646,591 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 192.6% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 8,942,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,993,000 after buying an additional 5,886,366 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 197.8% during the 4th quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 8,530,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,636,000 after acquiring an additional 5,666,068 shares during the period. Finally, Bouchey Financial Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 8,165,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,363,000 after acquiring an additional 5,560,636 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Broad Market ETF alerts:

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHB opened at $21.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.69. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a 1-year low of $19.14 and a 1-year high of $23.77.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Broad Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.