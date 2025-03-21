Magnetar Financial LLC Takes Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 102,614 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,057,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in Intel by 7,370.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 1,270 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its position in Intel by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 67,281 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,579,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. raised its position in Intel by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 31,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $742,000 after buying an additional 2,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Intel during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $23.96 on Friday. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $18.51 and a 12 month high of $45.41. The company has a market cap of $103.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.47 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The chip maker reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.14). Intel had a negative net margin of 35.32% and a negative return on equity of 3.27%. Sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

INTC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $25.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their price target on Intel from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Intel from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. HSBC upgraded Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-eight have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.04.

About Intel

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

