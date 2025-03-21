Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) Releases Earnings Results

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The construction company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Comstock Holding Companies had a net margin of 13.44% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

Comstock Holding Companies Trading Up 25.4 %

NASDAQ:CHCI traded up $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.51. 45,593 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.70. Comstock Holding Companies has a 1 year low of $4.61 and a 1 year high of $14.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.11 million, a P/E ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.62.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Comstock Holding Companies in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc operates as a real estate asset manager, developer, and operator of mixed-use and transit-oriented properties in the Washington, DC region. The company acquires, develops, operates, and sells residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties. It also provides various asset and property management, development and construction management, and other real estate services to its asset-owning clients, which include primarily of institutional real estate investors, high net worth family offices, and governmental bodies.

