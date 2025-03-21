Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 76,459 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 19.2% of Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Lakeshore Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $45,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arvest Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $102,003,000. United Bank raised its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 22.2% in the third quarter. United Bank now owns 1,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $670,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 426,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,035,000 after buying an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $8,249,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $566.74 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $593.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $588.76. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $496.30 and a 12-month high of $616.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $545.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

