Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 41.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 38,600 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc.’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. increased its stake in Vistra by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Asset Advisers Inc. now owns 2,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 56.5% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vistra by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group increased its stake in Vistra by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 5,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $703,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other news, Director John William Pitesa purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total value of $2,997,449.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

VST opened at $132.26 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $152.47 and a 200 day moving average of $137.89. Vistra Corp. has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $199.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market cap of $44.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.2235 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VST has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Vistra from $135.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $162.83.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

