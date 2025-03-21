770 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Purchased by Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VO opened at $261.31 on Friday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $234.18 and a 1 year high of $285.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $269.89 and a 200-day moving average of $268.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $259.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.44 and a beta of 1.11.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

