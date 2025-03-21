1,909 Shares in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Purchased by Mindset Wealth Management LLC

Mindset Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 1,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Vertiv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 200.0% in the third quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Vertiv during the third quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in Vertiv during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Melius downgraded shares of Vertiv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Vertiv in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Melius Research reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Vertiv in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Fox Advisors assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $136.07.

Vertiv Price Performance

Shares of Vertiv stock opened at $89.07 on Friday. Vertiv Holdings Co has a 1-year low of $62.40 and a 1-year high of $155.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.59, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.71.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.19% and a return on equity of 61.41%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.72%.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

