Best Retail Stocks To Keep An Eye On – March 20th

Tesla, Apple, and Amazon.com are the three Retail stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Retail stocks are shares of companies that operate in the selling of consumer goods and services, either through physical stores or online platforms. These stocks provide investors exposure to the retail sector, where consumer spending, market trends, and economic cycles can significantly influence company performance. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Retail stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $234.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,695,636 shares, compared to its average volume of 90,858,622. Tesla has a 52 week low of $138.80 and a 52 week high of $488.54. The company has a market capitalization of $755.46 billion, a PE ratio of 114.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $341.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $320.02.

Apple (AAPL)

Apple Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL traded down $1.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $213.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,560,183 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,752,985. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.21 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.91, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.47. Apple has a 12-month low of $164.08 and a 12-month high of $260.10.

Amazon.com (AMZN)

Amazon.com, Inc. engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Amazon.com stock traded down $0.66 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $194.88. 22,011,576 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,216,213. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $219.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Amazon.com has a one year low of $151.61 and a one year high of $242.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.07 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.19.

