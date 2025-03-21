Loudon Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Loudon Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 6.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,309 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,416,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PEP. HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 21,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,331,000 after buying an additional 738 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 52,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,000,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $255,000. iA Global Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 162,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,678,000 after buying an additional 14,621 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 94,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,374,000 after buying an additional 5,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $147.15 on Friday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $141.51 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.98 and a 200 day moving average of $159.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $201.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.52.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 58.87%. The company had revenue of $27.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. PepsiCo’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be given a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 77.99%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on PEP shares. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $183.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. CICC Research reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Friday, February 7th. HSBC cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $186.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $168.00 to $156.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a $172.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $169.88.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

