Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Posts Earnings Results

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Fuchs had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.61%.

Fuchs Stock Performance

OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.27. 3,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761. Fuchs has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.

Get Fuchs alerts:

Fuchs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

See Also

Fuchs SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and North and South America. The company offers automotive lubricants, such as biodegradable lubricants, central and mobile hydraulic oils, dry coatings, engine and gear oils, motorcycle/two wheelers, and service fluids, as well as various oils for agriculture sector.

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.