Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY) Posts Earnings Results

Fuchs (OTCMKTS:FUPBY – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Fuchs had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 16.61%.
Fuchs Stock Performance
OTCMKTS FUPBY traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.27. 3,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,761. Fuchs has a 1 year low of $9.98 and a 1 year high of $13.71. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.90.
Fuchs Company Profile
