Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $61.71 Million Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 990,291 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,011 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.5% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $61,705,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 123.2% during the 4th quarter. Absolute Capital Management LLC now owns 9,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 5,270 shares during the period. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $209,000. TAP Consulting LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. TAP Consulting LLC now owns 164,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,224,000 after acquiring an additional 3,797 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 2,451,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,777,000 after acquiring an additional 9,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Next Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Next Capital Management LLC now owns 55,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $59.13 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $68.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $90.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.98 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

