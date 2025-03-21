SigFig Wealth Management LLC Acquires 26,896 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

SigFig Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 542,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,896 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up about 0.7% of SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. SigFig Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF were worth $18,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 31,712,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,371 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.2% during the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 5,259,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,558,000 after purchasing an additional 441,484 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,405,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,349,000 after purchasing an additional 36,229 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,628,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,843,000 after purchasing an additional 355,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3,313.0% during the fourth quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 2,971,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,414,000 after purchasing an additional 2,884,331 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Trading Down 0.7 %

SPDW opened at $37.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $24.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.99. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $33.11 and a 12 month high of $38.00.

SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.