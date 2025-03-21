Stock Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading on Friday. Stock traders purchased 2,012 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 332% compared to the average daily volume of 466 put options.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FN. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Fabrinet during the third quarter worth about $52,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in Fabrinet by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP boosted its position in Fabrinet by 315.8% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Fabrinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fabrinet during the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

FN stock traded down $4.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $217.80. The stock had a trading volume of 167,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,279. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $218.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $230.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 0.89. Fabrinet has a 52 week low of $159.69 and a 52 week high of $281.79.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.48 by ($0.10). Fabrinet had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fabrinet will post 9.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Fabrinet from $275.00 to $265.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Friday, March 14th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Fabrinet from $292.00 to $245.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Fox Advisors began coverage on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Fabrinet in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fabrinet currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $246.63.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

