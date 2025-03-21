Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Reduces Stock Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lessened its holdings in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $19,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,507,296,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,187,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in GE Vernova by 2.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,047,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,131,677,000 after acquiring an additional 584,208 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in GE Vernova by 34.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,812,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,073,000 after purchasing an additional 460,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of GE Vernova by 284.3% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 617,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,134,000 after purchasing an additional 456,879 shares during the period.

GE Vernova Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of GEV stock opened at $336.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $352.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $316.52. GE Vernova Inc. has a twelve month low of $119.00 and a twelve month high of $447.50. The stock has a market cap of $92.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.51.

GE Vernova ( NYSE:GEV Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by ($0.57). The business had revenue of $10.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.70 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.44%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current year.

GE Vernova declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, December 10th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 6.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Marathon Capitl raised shares of GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Baird R W upgraded GE Vernova to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on GE Vernova from $487.00 to $427.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on GE Vernova from $374.00 to $436.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on GE Vernova from $361.00 to $437.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $348.72.

GE Vernova Profile

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

