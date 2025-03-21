Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Earns “Outperform” Rating from Oppenheimer

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued on Friday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $800.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price points to a potential upside of 37.73% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MPWR. Loop Capital lifted their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $660.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $700.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $710.00 to $665.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $800.00 to $750.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $851.58.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on MPWR

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded down $28.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $580.85. The stock had a trading volume of 220,632 shares, compared to its average volume of 876,920. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $636.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $709.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 12 month low of $546.71 and a 12 month high of $959.64. The company has a market capitalization of $27.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.03.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.01 by ($0.84). Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 80.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. On average, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 13.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, EVP Maurice Sciammas sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.98, for a total value of $4,913,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,015 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,242,209.70. This trade represents a 30.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Caprock Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $528,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,570,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,374,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 5,887 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,443,000 after buying an additional 2,965 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 98,510 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $91,073,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the storage and computing, automotive, enterprise data, consumer, communications, and industrial markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as cloud-based CPU servers, server artificial intelligence applications, storage applications, commercial notebooks, digital cockpit, power sources, home appliances, 4G and 5G infrastructure, and satellite communications applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.