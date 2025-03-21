Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA) Shares Purchased by Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.

Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 103.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 87,561 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,596 shares during the quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 106.0% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 25,335,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,174,000 after purchasing an additional 13,037,193 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,616,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,665,000 after buying an additional 1,354,334 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after acquiring an additional 321,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,891 shares during the period.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHA opened at $24.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.86 billion, a PE ratio of 16.27 and a beta of 1.21. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $22.53 and a 12 month high of $28.57.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

