Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Posts Earnings Results

Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Light Science Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.
Light Science Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %
Shares of LST stock traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2.94 ($0.04). 101,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,025. Light Science Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of -0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.68.
Light Science Technologies Company Profile
