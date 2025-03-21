Light Science Technologies (LON:LST) Posts Earnings Results

Light Science Technologies (LON:LST – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported GBX (0.01) ($0.00) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Light Science Technologies had a negative return on equity of 26.55% and a negative net margin of 5.08%.

Light Science Technologies Stock Down 2.0 %

Shares of LST stock traded down GBX 0.06 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 2.94 ($0.04). 101,660 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 985,025. Light Science Technologies has a fifty-two week low of GBX 2.20 ($0.03) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3.80 ($0.05). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.35, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of £9.67 million, a P/E ratio of -18.82 and a beta of -0.82. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2.68.

Light Science Technologies Company Profile

Light Science Technologies Holdings plc operates through three divisions: controlled environment agriculture (“CEA”); contract electronics manufacturing (“CEM”); and passive fire protection (“PFP”). The company is involved in the design, manufacturing, and installation of products and customized solutions spanning various industry sectors, including commercial horticulture, pest control, lighting, audio, gas detection, and fire protection.

