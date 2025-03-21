Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Carnival Co. & updated its Q2 guidance to $0.22 EPS and its FY25 guidance to $1.83 EPS.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.6 %

Shares of NYSE:CCL opened at $20.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a 200 day moving average of $22.91. The company has a market cap of $23.54 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Carnival Co. & has a 12-month low of $13.78 and a 12-month high of $28.72.

Get Carnival Co. & alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Carnival Co. & from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.89.

About Carnival Co. &

(Get Free Report)

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carnival Co. & Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carnival Co. & and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.