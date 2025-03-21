Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Up 5.9% – Time to Buy?

Shares of Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:NAK) traded up 5.9% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.10 and last traded at C$1.07. 237,226 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 29% from the average session volume of 333,168 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.01.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Northern Dynasty Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd.
Northern Dynasty Minerals Trading Up 14.9 %
Northern Dynasty Minerals Company Profile
Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd is a Canadian mineral exploration company. It has a single operating segment of acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its core asset is the Pebble Project located in Alaska, USA. The Pebble project is seeking to develop a significant deposit of copper, gold, molybdenum, and silver into a modern mining operation.
