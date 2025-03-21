Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Takes $978,000 Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,550 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $978,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 32,357 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $6,953,000 after buying an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $3,853,000. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 489,305 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $105,137,000 after purchasing an additional 20,541 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,043 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,513,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 25,970 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE LNG opened at $230.52 on Friday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.88 and a twelve month high of $257.65. The firm has a market cap of $51.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $224.99 and a 200 day moving average of $208.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The energy company reported $4.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $1.59. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.05%.

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total value of $1,975,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $234.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Mizuho raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Cheniere Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cheniere Energy from $237.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $213.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.79.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

