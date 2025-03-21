Holderness Investments Co. Grows Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Holderness Investments Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,087 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $586,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VOO opened at $520.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $543.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $538.76. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $453.90 and a one year high of $563.92. The company has a market capitalization of $1.47 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

