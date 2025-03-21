The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Position Boosted by Goodman Financial Corp

Goodman Financial Corp boosted its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,327 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,603 shares during the quarter. Kraft Heinz makes up about 2.6% of Goodman Financial Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Goodman Financial Corp’s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $12,171,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth about $411,304,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after acquiring an additional 6,366,732 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,944,019 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,858,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403,220 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,339,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.17% of the company’s stock.

Kraft Heinz stock opened at $29.71 on Friday. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 12-month low of $27.25 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.39%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.80%.

KHC has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kraft Heinz has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.86.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

