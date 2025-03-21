227 Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Purchased by Truepoint Inc.

Truepoint Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 227 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Netflix by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after acquiring an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 1.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,148,356 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $6,464,736,000 after purchasing an additional 123,029 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.5% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,897,389 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,473,571,000 after purchasing an additional 23,702 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Netflix by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,527,446 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $4,035,404,000 after buying an additional 45,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 0.9% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,807,228 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,991,083,000 after buying an additional 25,060 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $950.84 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $956.63 and its 200 day moving average is $854.74. The stock has a market cap of $406.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $542.01 and a 1-year high of $1,064.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total value of $5,596,374.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. The trade was a 96.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041 in the last 90 days. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NFLX has been the subject of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,175.00 price target (up previously from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

