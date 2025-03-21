Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Posts Earnings Results

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sunlands Technology Group had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 21.47%. Sunlands Technology Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Sunlands Technology Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE STG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,508. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $75.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $11.06.

Get Sunlands Technology Group alerts:

About Sunlands Technology Group

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

Sunlands Technology Group, through its subsidiaries, provides online education services through online and mobile platforms in the People's Republic of China. It offers various degree- and diploma-oriented post-secondary courses, including preparation courses for the self-taught higher education examination (STE) for learners pursuing associate diplomas or bachelor's degrees, as well as for the entrance examinations of Master of Business Administration programs.

Receive News & Ratings for Sunlands Technology Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunlands Technology Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.