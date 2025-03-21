Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG) Posts Earnings Results

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE:STG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Sunlands Technology Group had a return on equity of 103.50% and a net margin of 21.47%. Sunlands Technology Group updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.
Shares of NYSE STG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $5.50. 192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,508. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $6.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.45. The company has a market cap of $75.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Sunlands Technology Group has a 12-month low of $4.25 and a 12-month high of $11.06.
