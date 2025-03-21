Absolute Capital Management LLC Purchases 4,162 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Absolute Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 650.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,802 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $1,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 9,740,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,138,080,000 after purchasing an additional 460,808 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,394,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,652,000 after purchasing an additional 52,616 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 1,605,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,120,000 after purchasing an additional 77,537 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,329,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $428,237,000 after acquiring an additional 39,204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 398.0% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 996,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $313,132,000 after acquiring an additional 796,000 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $309.75 on Friday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 52 week low of $271.54 and a 52 week high of $337.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $325.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $322.13.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

