Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 8,791 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,978 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,791 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $25,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Price Performance

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $562.49 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $387.12 and a 12 month high of $672.19. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $610.80 and its 200-day moving average is $567.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.37.

The Goldman Sachs Group Announces Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The investment management company reported $11.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.21 by $3.74. The company had revenue of $13.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.36 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Treasurer Carey Halio sold 3,640 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.74, for a total transaction of $2,317,733.60. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now directly owns 4,552 shares in the company, valued at $2,898,440.48. This represents a 44.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Alex S. Golten sold 5,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $636.25, for a total value of $3,313,590.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,506.25. The trade was a 59.50 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,925 shares of company stock valued at $12,630,683 over the last 90 days. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer lowered The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $610.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $690.00 to $660.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $782.00 to $659.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $569.00 to $608.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $594.27.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

