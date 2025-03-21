Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) Shares Sold by iA Global Asset Management Inc.

iA Global Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,391 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 83,802 shares during the period. iA Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $7,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avion Wealth grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 445 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 85.1% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. Kieckhefer Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD boosted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD now owns 670 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $74.33 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.57. The firm has a market cap of $155.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.30, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.84 and a 52-week high of $87.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The ride-sharing company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $2.71. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 22.41% and a return on equity of 62.60%. Research analysts predict that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Fox Advisors cut Uber Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Arete Research upgraded Uber Technologies to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price objective on Uber Technologies from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.31.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.57, for a total transaction of $1,431,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 361,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,901,755.56. The trade was a 5.24 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jill Hazelbaker sold 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.02, for a total transaction of $2,511,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 86,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,046,552.46. The trade was a 26.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,404 shares of company stock worth $5,587,619 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

