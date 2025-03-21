MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02), Zacks reports. MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 89.42% and a negative net margin of 69.07%. The business had revenue of $49.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.17 million.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MGNX traded down $0.20 on Friday, hitting $1.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 230,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,152,235. MacroGenics has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $19.54. The company has a market capitalization of $119.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 2.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.23.

About MacroGenics

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

