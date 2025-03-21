Centaur Media (LON:CAU) Issues Earnings Results

Centaur Media (LON:CAU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 1.90 ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Centaur Media had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 9.09%.

Centaur Media Stock Down 2.9 %

LON CAU traded down GBX 0.75 ($0.01) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 25.25 ($0.33). 131,877 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,253. Centaur Media has a fifty-two week low of GBX 20.52 ($0.27) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 60 ($0.78). The firm has a market capitalization of £36.80 million, a PE ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 27.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 26.16.

Get Centaur Media alerts:

Centaur Media Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a GBX 1.20 ($0.02) dividend. This is an increase from Centaur Media’s previous dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. Centaur Media’s dividend payout ratio is currently 71.55%.

Centaur Media Company Profile

Centaur Media Plc engages in the provision of business information, training, and specialist consultancy to professional and commercial markets in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Xeim and The Lawyer. The company's marketing platforms include Econsultancy, Influencer Intelligence, MW Mini MBA, Festival of Marketing, Marketing Week, Creative Review, Fashion & Beauty Monitor, Oystercatchers, and Foresight News.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Centaur Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centaur Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.