On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) Insider Acquires £1,797.75 in Stock

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB – Get Free Report) insider Shaun Morton purchased 765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 235 ($3.05) per share, for a total transaction of £1,797.75 ($2,331.11).

Shaun Morton also recently made the following trade(s):

Get On the Beach Group alerts:

On Monday, March 10th, Shaun Morton sold 45,054 shares of On the Beach Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.96), for a total value of £102,723.12 ($133,199.07).

On the Beach Group Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of OTB traded up GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 233.50 ($3.03). 222,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 910,417. The company has a market cap of £379.12 million, a PE ratio of 25.52, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 2.42. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 242.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 199.44. On the Beach Group plc has a 52 week low of GBX 127.75 ($1.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 265.50 ($3.44). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.37.

On the Beach Group Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.10 ($0.03) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This is an increase from On the Beach Group’s previous dividend of $0.90. On the Beach Group’s dividend payout ratio is 10.93%.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of On the Beach Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OTB

About On the Beach Group

(Get Free Report)

On the Beach is one of the UK’s largest online package holiday specialists with significant opportunities for growth. Founded in 2004 and listed on the London Stock Exchange in 2015, today over 1.7 million customers find, book and enjoy their perfect package holiday with us every single year.

Our innovative technology, low-cost base and strong customer-value proposition provides a structural challenge to legacy tour operators and online travel agents, as we continue disrupting the market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for On the Beach Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for On the Beach Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.