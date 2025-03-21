Sandy Spring Bank Cuts Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Sandy Spring Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 22.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 44,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,243 shares during the quarter. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barings LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Barings LLC now owns 5,149,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,748,000 after buying an additional 41,430 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,631,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,806,000 after acquiring an additional 75,949 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,541,000. Carlson Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 2,981,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,555,000 after purchasing an additional 142,984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,689,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,602,000 after purchasing an additional 111,503 shares during the period.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ VCSH opened at $78.78 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $78.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.51. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.27 and a fifty-two week high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

