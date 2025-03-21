Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Holdings Increased by Royal London Asset Management Ltd.

Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Free Report) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 803,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,669 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd.’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $56,578,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital raised its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 83.4% in the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 376 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in shares of Citigroup by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. 71.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

C has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $83.00 target price (up from $80.00) on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $110.00 to $109.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.53.

Citigroup Price Performance

NYSE C opened at $71.80 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.13. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.51 and a 12-month high of $84.74.

Citigroup (NYSE:C – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.12. Citigroup had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The business had revenue of $19.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Citigroup’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.12%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s payout ratio is 37.65%.

Citigroup announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 15th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Citigroup

In related news, insider Sara Wechter sold 15,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.01, for a total transaction of $1,225,276.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 109,780 shares in the company, valued at $8,893,277.80. This represents a 12.11 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Mark Mason sold 58,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.21, for a total transaction of $4,864,872.65. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 217,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,084,112.51. The trade was a 21.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 103,590 shares of company stock worth $8,523,149. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial service holding company, provides various financial product and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions worldwide. It operates through five segments: Services, Markets, Banking, U.S. Personal Banking, and Wealth. The Services segment includes Treasury and Trade Solutions, which provides cash management, trade, and working capital solutions to multinational corporations, financial institutions, and public sector organizations; and Securities Services, such as cross-border support for clients, local market expertise, post-trade technologies, data solutions, and various securities services solutions.

