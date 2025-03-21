Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH) Stock Price Up 4.1% – Should You Buy?

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Free Report) was up 4.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.73 and last traded at $19.86. Approximately 3,226,635 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 12,025,720 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.07.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NCLH. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Norwegian Cruise Line from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $34.00 target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

The company has a market capitalization of $8.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.20.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line during the fourth quarter valued at $272,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line during the 4th quarter worth approximately $654,000. Zacks Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,821,000. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,544,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,678,000 after buying an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 2.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,500,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,791,000 after acquiring an additional 94,178 shares during the period. 69.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various ports, including Scandinavia, Northern Europe, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

