One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $974,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Dodds Wealth LLC now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,047,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 5,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Edge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Park Edge Advisors LLC now owns 604 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

IVV stock opened at $566.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $545.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $496.30 and a 52-week high of $616.22. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $593.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $588.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

