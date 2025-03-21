TD Private Client Wealth LLC Has $41.86 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TD Private Client Wealth LLC reduced its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,882 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,413 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ comprises 1.2% of TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. TD Private Client Wealth LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $41,861,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QQQ. PayPay Securities Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 276.9% during the 4th quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 49 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new stake in Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Hoese & Co LLP grew its stake in Invesco QQQ by 32.3% during the fourth quarter. Hoese & Co LLP now owns 82 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ during the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the third quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $479.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $503.82. Invesco QQQ has a one year low of $413.07 and a one year high of $540.81. The company has a market capitalization of $302.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Dividend Announcement

About Invesco QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.8347 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 23rd.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

