Manufacturing Stocks To Add to Your Watchlist – March 20th

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, ServiceNow, and D-Wave Quantum are the three Manufacturing stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Manufacturing stocks are shares of companies engaged in the production and assembly of goods, ranging from raw materials to finished products. These stocks are often sensitive to economic cycles as they directly reflect industrial production trends, technological advancements, and shifts in global consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Manufacturing stocks within the last several days.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

TSM traded up $4.14 on Thursday, reaching $177.90. The company had a trading volume of 6,833,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,047,377. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a 52-week low of $125.78 and a 52-week high of $226.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $922.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $196.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.95.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NYSE:NOW traded down $19.28 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $824.84. The stock had a trading volume of 1,176,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,336,015. ServiceNow has a one year low of $637.99 and a one year high of $1,198.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 120.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $979.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $984.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

D-Wave Quantum (QBTS)

D-Wave Quantum Inc. develops and delivers quantum computing systems, software, and services worldwide. The company offers Advantage, a fifth-generation quantum computer; Ocean, a suite of open-source python tools; and Leap, a cloud-based service that provides real-time access to a live quantum computer, as well as access to Advantage, hybrid solvers, the Ocean software development kit, live code, demos, learning resources, and a vibrant developer community.

QBTS stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.80. 91,366,929 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,027,812. D-Wave Quantum has a 1 year low of $0.75 and a 1 year high of $11.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of -22.86 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.20 and a 200-day moving average of $4.09.

