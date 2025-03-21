AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Shares Bought by Holderness Investments Co.

Holderness Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,497 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. Holderness Investments Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of T. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $14,700,000. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 7,947,913 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326,904 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 320,089 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,288,000 after purchasing an additional 21,927 shares during the period. Fortress Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth about $691,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of AT&T by 70.4% during the 4th quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 37,961 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 15,680 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

T stock opened at $26.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $192.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.94 and a 12-month high of $27.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.23.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.06. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 8.95%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current year.

T has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup boosted their target price on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. UBS Group upped their price target on AT&T from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on AT&T from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on AT&T from $26.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Tigress Financial upped their price target on AT&T from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.79.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

