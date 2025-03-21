Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 87.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,174 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,525 shares during the period. Independent Solutions Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $3,481,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 118.9% during the fourth quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 181,089,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,350,157,000 after purchasing an additional 98,363,977 shares during the period. Brooklyn FI LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 12,912.1% during the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 24,174,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,231,000 after buying an additional 23,988,859 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 22,502,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,455,000 after buying an additional 751,003 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 115.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,862,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,455,000 after buying an additional 11,705,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 102.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,204,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,710,766 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $20.38 on Friday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $18.12 and a 12-month high of $20.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.60. The company has a market capitalization of $44.22 billion, a PE ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.89.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

