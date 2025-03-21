Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT) Announces GBX 1 Dividend

Molten Ventures VCT plc (LON:MVCT – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share on Friday, April 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Molten Ventures VCT Price Performance
Shares of LON MVCT opened at GBX 38.50 ($0.50) on Friday. Molten Ventures VCT has a 12-month low of GBX 20 ($0.26) and a 12-month high of GBX 45.79 ($0.59). The company has a market capitalization of £102.18 million, a PE ratio of -12.00 and a beta of 0.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 39.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 39.96.
Molten Ventures VCT Company Profile
