Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX) Plans Dividend of GBX 7.30

Wickes Group plc (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Thursday, March 20th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 24th will be given a dividend of GBX 7.30 ($0.09) per share on Friday, June 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 24th. This is a 102.8% increase from Wickes Group’s previous dividend of $3.60. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Wickes Group Stock Performance
LON:WIX opened at GBX 175.60 ($2.28) on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 167.05 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 161.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 456.98. The company has a market cap of £415.77 million, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.78. Wickes Group has a twelve month low of GBX 130.60 ($1.69) and a twelve month high of GBX 186 ($2.41).
Wickes Group (LON:WIX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The company reported GBX 14.10 ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. Wickes Group had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 19.39%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Wickes Group will post 16.2278978 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
View Our Latest Stock Report on WIX
About Wickes Group
Wickes is one of the UK’s best known home improvement retailers. Having opened our first store in 1972 we now have over 230 stores across the UK, employing 8,500 colleagues and offering products ranging from kitchens and bathrooms, to paint, tools and timber.
Wickes is a successful, growing, cash generative and profitable business, operating in the large and growing £25 billion UK Home Improvement market.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Wickes Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- Word-of-Mouth Winners: 2 Stocks Growing Without Big Ad Budgets
- Expert Stock Trading Psychology Tips
- Cybersecurity Stocks Surge as $32B Deal Reshapes the Industry
- Why Understanding Call Option Volume is Essential to Successful Options Trading
- Could Palantir’s R1 Deal Be the Catalyst for a Stock Surge?
Receive News & Ratings for Wickes Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wickes Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.