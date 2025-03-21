Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.11, Briefing.com reports. Carnival Co. & had a return on equity of 24.13% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.14) earnings per share. Carnival Co. &’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Carnival Co. & Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE CCL traded down $1.00 on Friday, reaching $20.20. The company had a trading volume of 8,059,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,163,209. The firm has a market cap of $23.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Carnival Co. & has a fifty-two week low of $13.78 and a fifty-two week high of $28.72. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Carnival Co. & from $24.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on Carnival Co. & from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Barclays raised their price target on Carnival Co. & from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Carnival Co. & from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Carnival Co. & from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Carnival Co. & currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.89.

Carnival Co. & Company Profile

Carnival Corp. engages in the operation of cruise ships. It operates through the following business segments: North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise, Europe and Asia (EA) Cruise Operations, Cruise Support, and Tour and Others. The North America and Australia (NAA) Cruise segment includes the Carnival Cruise Line, Holland America Line, Princess Cruises, and Seabourn.

