Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV Sells 278 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV cut its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 278 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MU. Beacon Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 114.9% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 374 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,096.3% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Micron Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 602.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stone House Investment Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 583.3% during the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 410 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. UBS Group increased their target price on Micron Technology from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their target price on Micron Technology from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $134.16.

Insider Activity at Micron Technology

In related news, Director Mary Pat Mccarthy sold 2,404 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.93, for a total transaction of $223,403.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,358 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,542,378.94. This trade represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

MU opened at $103.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.68 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.92 and a 200-day moving average of $98.22. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $83.54 and a 52 week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.32% and a net margin of 13.34%. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Company Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

