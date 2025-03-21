Absolute Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Absolute Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,409 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 949 shares during the period. Absolute Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 140.3% in the 4th quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Synergy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kieckhefer Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $173.42 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $154.12 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $275.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.57.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.